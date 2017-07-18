No Injuries after Downed Lines in New Philadelphia

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 18th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – State Route 39 was briefly closed on Tuesday following downed power lines.

New Philadelphia Fire Captain Jim Sholtz explains on Tuesday morning around 8:40am the downed line was at the intersection of State Route 39 and 21.

“Piece of excavating equipment struck the pole and that guide wire dropped on to two trucks. No one was hurt in the two trucks.”

He adds that there was no electricity in the line that fell; however, the line was close to a piece of energized equipment on the pole.

“There was a danger of arching over to the guide wires so there was some concern. We were lucky AEP was in the area right when it happened. It took a while for them to get up to the pole and disconnect electricity to the pole and remove the wire.”

The roadway was briefly closed to traffic for about 45 minutes.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017