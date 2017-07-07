No Injuries after House Fire

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A single-story home receives minor damage after an attic fire.

New Philadelphia Fire Captain Jim Sholtz explained they were called to the home at 314 Allen Lane around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the attic space above the bathroom.

Captain Sholtz noted that no one was injured and the home received water and electrical damage

He added they had to remain on scene until AEP crews arrived to disconnect power from the building to prevent arcing that was occurring.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017