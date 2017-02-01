No Injuries in School Bus Accident

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) A Tuesday morning accident involving a Claymont school bus is under investigation.

Uhrichsville Police report the accident in the 300 block of E. 5th Street happened Tuesday morning before 7:30am.

A preliminary investigation indicates the bus driver, 64-year-old Bonnie McDaniel of Dennison, made an improper left turn from N. Dawson Street onto E. 5th Street.

The turn caused the rear end of the bus to go left of center, sideswiping a vehicle driven by Laura White, 48, of Uhrichsville.

The drivers and the 24 students on the bus were not injured. The school bus sustained minor damage, and White’s vehicle was damaged on the left front area.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017