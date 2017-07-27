No Rides at State Fair Following Fatal Accident

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 27th) Ohio – If you’re making your way to Columbus for the Ohio State Fair, you won’t be riding any rides.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered all rides be shut down after an “aggressive thrill” ride broke apart, killing one and injuring several others on Wednesday, opening day.

“It’s kind of hard to imagine that you have family that goes to a state fair and those calls come that there was a terrible accident, a terrible tragedy.”

Governor Kasich made several remarks during a public press conference Wednesday evening.

Officials say the rides won’t be running until they’re all determined to be safe, but note the ride in question did pass its inspections.

The fair reopened Thursday.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017