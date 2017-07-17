No Serious Injuries after U.S. 36 Crash

(July, 17th) Newcomerstown, Ohio – No serious injuries are reported after a vehicle versus semi-truck accident on Monday.

State Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Walters says a car was stopped at the intersection where U.S. 36 and State Route 258 meet.

“The car that was stopped was waiting to turn right to also go eastbound on U.S. 36. That vehicle pulled in front of the semi, failed to yield, and was struck by the semi. The semi tried to take evasive action. So when he struck the vehicle in the eastbound lane both units traveled into westbound traffic.”

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Brandon Able was entrapped for several minutes before crews extracted him.

The semi driver was not seriously injured and Able was transported to Coshocton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time.

