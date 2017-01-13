Norovirus Returns to Northeast Ohio

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio)

The Tuscarawas County Health Department is sending a warning to residents: “Cases of the Norovirus are on the rise.”

Director of Nursing, Amy Kaser, says the Norovirus is highly contagious.

“It only takes a few small particles to make you sick. Also, you could be contagious from the moment you begin feeling sick and into those first few days after you recover.”

Kaser says although shared symptoms, the flu and the Norovirus are completely different illnesses.

Symptoms of the Norovirus include, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain.

She says a few ways to prevent contracting the Norovirus include frequent hand washing, disinfect all surfaces and stay home if you’re sick.

