Northeast Ohio Gas Prices Back on the Rise

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) As temperatures rise, prices at the pump are following suit.

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio increased by three cents this week to $2.29 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

A week ago, prices in Ohio dropped by about eight cents – however, compared to one month ago, the Buckeye State is paying 12 cents more at the pump on average.

Officials note gasoline supply and demand in the region were volatile in May, sending gasoline prices on a roller coaster ride throughout the month. That trend is expected to continue into June.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in the New Philadelphia this week is $2.35.

