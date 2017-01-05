Northside Family Health Center Opens

Two medical practices are combining into one facility in Dover.

Communications Manager Darrin Lautenschleger explains the Union Hospital UPS Family Center combines two practices; the Cross Street Family Practice and the UPS Family Healthcare office. He says with the consolidation the new office will offer expanded hours Monday through Friday.

The new facility on Dublin Drive, across from Buehler’s in Dover, will open January 10th.

More details about UPS services can be found online at www.upsphysicians.com.

