Numbers on the Rise for Hepatitis C

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August, 3rd) Tuscarawas County, Ohio – Reports from the Tuscarawas County Health Department shows the number of individuals testing positive for a disease is increasing.

County Health Commissioner Katie Seward explains that Hepatitis C (HCV) primarily effects the liver and that anyone can potentially contract the infection.

“It is estimated that about 75% to 85% of individuals who have the acute form will eventually develop the chronic form.”

Seward says chronic cases of HCV in Tuscarawas County had 80 cases in 2015 and the number saw an increase to 102 of confirmed cases in 2016.

“Primarily spread through blood-to-blood contact. This can occur due to poorly sterilized medical equipment, needle stick injuries, IV drug use.”

Seward comments the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 3 in 4 people with HCV were born between 1945 and 1965. She encourages anyone born during these years to take the time to be tested for Hepatitis C. She adds that a cause for the rise in confirmed cases is not known since the disease is not spread by sneezing, coughing, or sharing utensils but through blood-to-blood contact.

Seward also urges everyone to take precautions to avoid blood-to-blood contact with others and to avoid sharing personal items.

