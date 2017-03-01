ODNR to Host Workshop for Educators

Michaela Madison

(Akron, Oho) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is sending out an invitation to attend the upcoming WILD Workshops.

The workshops focuses on two supplemental curriculums that help teach wildlife-related conservation concepts using every day subject areas like math, science and social studies.

Growing Up WILD is designed for ages 3-7 years old and the Project WILD and Aquatic WILD programs are for those in grades K-12.

The free workshops will be held at Wildlife District Three headquarters on Portage Lakes Drive in Akron on April 22nd. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All educators including classroom teachers, youth group leaders, naturalists, program volunteers and home-school educators are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017