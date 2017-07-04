ODNR Reminds Residents of Peak Bear Sighting Season

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Tuscarawas County, Ohio) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is sending out a reminder of potential black bear sightings you might see.

Wildlife Technician Lori Graber explained bear sightings are expected during the summer months with July being a peak month for bear movement, and if you see a bear remember to give it room and not back it into a corner.

In Ohio, we only have black bears with a population of between 50 and 100. She adds it’s common for bears to move through the area and are usually around for a couple of days and then gone.

Graber noted there are a few things you can do to make sure a bear doesn’t hang around in your yard.

“If you know a bear is in the area, take your bird feeders down, they love bird seed, and if you’re grilling out clean your grease trap out, and then keep trash in until the night of pick-up.”

Last year, officials were notified of a black bear sighting along State Route 416 and Brightwood.

