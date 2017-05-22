ODOT to Conduct Routine Road Maintenance

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Crews will be conducting routine maintenance projects along Tuscarawas County roads this week.

Mowing will take place along I-77 from New Philadelphia to the Stark County line, along US 36 from US 250 to Newcomerstown and along US 250 from SR 800 to the Harrison County line.

Workers will continue crack sealing projects along SR 183 from SR 800 to the Carroll County line and along SR 800 from Mineral City to the Stark County line.

Pothole patching will take place along I-77 SB from New Philadelphia to Stone Creek and ditching projects will continue along various routes throughout the county.

Just a reminder to motorists, it is state law for you to move over into the other lane when passing work or emergency crews along the side of the road.

