ODOT Crews Busy in Tuscarawas County

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A busy week ahead for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Tree cutting will continue from 2 miles south of Stone Creek to Exit 73 along I-77 NB.

Along SR 39 ditching projects will take place from New Philadelphia to Dover as well as brush cutting from New Philadelphia to the Carroll County line.

Crews will be out patching potholes along US 250 from Schoenbrunn to McCauley Drive and along SR 800 rom Dover to Mineral City.

And guardrail repairs will continue along various routes throughout the county.

Motorists are asked to remember that it is state law to move over into the other lane when passing work or emergency crews pulled over along the side of the road.

