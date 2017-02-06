ODOT Crews Conduct Road Work

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Tuscarawas County, Ohio) The Ohio Department of Transportation will send crews out this week to perform routine road maintenance.

Along US 36 workers will be near the Y-Tavern for brush cutting.

On SR 800 crews will be trimming trees at the intersection of SR 212.

Also, pothole patching will continue along varies across the county including along I-77 from New Philadelphia to Newcomerstown.

Guardrail repairs will also continue in several areas in the county.

A reminder to motorists, it is state law for vehicles to move over into the other lane when passing work, safety or law enforcement crews on the side of the road.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017