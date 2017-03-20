ODOT Crews to Perform Road Maintenance

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are going to be out this week working on several road maintenance projects.

Workers will be clearing and grubbing trees along I-77 between Stone Creek and Newcomerstown.

Brush cutting will continue from New Philadelphia to the Carroll County line along SR 39.

Along SR 212 crews will be patching potholes from the Carroll County line to New Cumberland and also along SR 800 from Dover to Mineral City.

Culvert Repairs will take place between Newcomerstown and Bernice along SR 28.

And, culvert cleaning and guardrail repairs will continue along various routes across the county.

Just a reminder to motorists, it is state law for you to move over into the other lane when passing work or safety crews along the side of the road.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017