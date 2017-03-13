ODOT Issues Weekly Maintenance Work

Mary Alice Reporting:

ODOT District 11 crews will be out this week on various projects throughout several counties.

In Tuscarawas, pothole patching will be seen along State Route 212, between the Carroll County line and New Cumberland; also along State Route 800 between Dover and Mineral City.

Underdrain cleaning will happen on I-77 southbound from Stone Creek to the Cuernsey County line, and additional culvert cleaning will be takin place on various routes.

Work is also planned in Harrison, Holmes, and Carroll counties, including guardrail repairs, berm maintenance, and pothole patching.

The weekly work report provides awareness for increased safety and a reminder for motorist to move over or slow down when approaching stationary emergency vehicles.

