ODOT Kicks Off another Week of Road Maintenance

Michaela Madison Reporting

Road crews will be working on several maintenance projects throughout Tuscarawas County this week.

Stump and brush cleanup will continue along I-77 NB three miles south of Stone Creek at exit 73.

SR 39 will also see brush cutting from New Philadelphia to the Carroll County line and crews will be cutting trees along SR 93 from US 250 to Dundee.

From Mineral City to Dover along SR 800 crews will be patching potholes and guardrail repairs will continue along various routes across the county.

Just a reminder to motorists, it is state law for vehicles to move over into the other lane when passing work or emergency vehicles along the roadway.

