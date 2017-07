ODOT to Perform Bridge Renovations

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 17th) Uhrichsville, Ohio – A bridge renovation project in Uhrichsville is set to begin within the next few years.

Mayor Rick Dorland confirmed the funding from ODOT for the project, which will include structure renovations to the bridge located over the railroad on Trenton Avenue near Maple Grover Street.

The entire project will be paid for and completed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

