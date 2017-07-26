ODOT Project to Close Carroll County Roadway

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 26th) Carroll County, Ohio – An Ohio Department of Transportation project is set to close a Carroll County roadway next month.

ODOT crews will be replacing a culver east of Perrysville.

Crews will be out east of the SR 332 intersection beginning Monday, August 7th.

Work is expected to wrap up by Friday, August 11th.

Beginning at the intersection of SR 164 and SR 332, traffic will be detoured south on SR 332 to SR 151 east to SR 646 east to SR 9 north back to SR 164, and reverse.

