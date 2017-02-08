ODOT Could Soon Control Speed Limits

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Columbus, Ohio) Included in the state budget is the possibility that ODOT would be given power over speed limits during inclement weather.

Matt Bruning with the Columbus office says if approved, the agency would post digital speed signs in the city to first test the idea.

“To institute various speed limits to open up the shoulder on I-670 in Columbus and that’s to deal with traffic congestion. But, one thing that could be an addendum to is we would then be able to use those various speed limits in other conditions like weather conditions.”

Bruning says if approved and tested successfully, the idea could spread across the state.

The item within the proposed budget must first be granted by the General Assembly.

