OFBF Presidents’ Trip to Washington D.C.

Michaela Madison Reporting:

Today marks the start of the Ohio Farm Bureau County Presidents’ Trip to Washington D.C.

On Monday, Advocacy on the Hill is where officials will discuss ways to be a successful Farm Bureau advocate. There will be an opportunity to take a tour of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Officials will discuss several issues the bureau is facing including regulatory reform, tax reform and trade.

There will be a focus on the farm bill where Dr. John Newton Director of Market Intelligence with the American Farm Bureau will deliver a briefing on the issue.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017