Officials Stress Tax Renewal Necessity

Mary Alice Reporting:

Tuscarawas County Commissioners are continuing their effort to educate residents about a renewal levy on the May ballot.

Commissioner Joe Sciarretti explains that before taking office he didn’t realize the 1% sales tax provided funding for so many different agencies, including the courts, jail operations, and military services. He adds many surrounding counties have designated levies to fund these different agencies.

The tax generates around $13 million, and a large portion of that revenue comes from the county’s million dollar tourism industry.

The tax renewal would be for 10 years.

