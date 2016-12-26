Officials Urge Child Immunizations

Michaela Madison Reporting

Officials with the Tuscarawas County Department of Heath are urging parents to get their children vaccinated sooner rather than later.

Amy Kaser, Director of Nursing, said it’s best to get immunizations done and out of the way.

She said many vaccines are required in order for kids to attend school, sports and other activities.

She added, the agency often becomes double booked in the month of August because so many wait until the last minute.

She also encouraged parents to check the department’s website for information on specific vaccines that are available and what immunizations are needed for each age group.

