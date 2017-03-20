Ohio Congressman Announces Candidacy in Gubernatorial Race

Michaela Madison Reporting
U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 16th congressional district, Jim Renacci, is officially announcing his plan to run for Governor in 2018.
The candidate bank includes a number of well-known names. On the Republican side: Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine, Secretary of State Jon Husted, Lt. Governor Mary Taylor and now Congressman Jim Renacci.
On the Democratic side: Ex-State Representative Connie Pillich, State Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni and Ex-Congresswoman and Ex-State Representative Betty Sutton.
