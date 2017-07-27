Ohio Electric Experts Look to a More Modern Power Grid

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 27th) Ohio – The role of technology in the future of Ohio’s energy grid is the topic of a meeting of the minds in Columbus.

P-U-C-O spokesperson, Matt Schilling explained that the series of three-day hearings on Phase Two of the PowerForward initiative involves industry experts, utilities and other stakeholders discussing ways to enhance the way Ohioans use electricity.

“The electric grid today actually looks very, very similar to how it did 100 years ago, which is a bit strange because every other industry is evolving. And how consumers interact with their service companies is evolving; just look at how the Internet and technology has progressed.”

Schilling added that smart meters, automation, and two-way communication are among the technologies can give consumers and businesses greater control of energy use and lead to savings.

“When you have these smart meters, is it possible that you can implement some sort of time-of-use rates, where you’re able to take advantage of cheaper power at certain times of the day? These are all questions the PUCO is looking to answer through PowerForward.”

According to the report from the Ohio News Connection, Phase One hearings held this spring helped paint a picture of what the future of the energy grid could look like. This all, Phase Three will focus on how power regulations also could be updated.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017