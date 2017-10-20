Ohio Encourages Public Input to End Opiate Epidemic

(Friday, October 20th) A state agency is urging the public is being urged to submit ideas that may lead to a breakthrough in the effort to end drug abuse and addiction.

Director of the Ohio Third Frontier David Goodman says the Opioid Technology Challenge will give the world a chance to provide input.

”We’re creating a venue that they can utilize now and so that it doesn’t just disappear and never get acted upon,” explained Goodman. “Great ideas can come from anywhere and we want to make sure we don’t leave anything on the table because lives are at stake and we want to save lives.”

Ohio is spending $1 billion annually attacking the opioid problem and recently, Ohio Governor John Kasich called for Ohio Third Frontier funding to accelerate scientific and technological breakthroughs.

The first stage is the idea generation phase, which will collect ideas from technical and non-technical audiences where up to five ideas will be selected for a cash award of $10,000 each. Winners will be announced in late January 2018.

The second stage is the challenge phase, using the expertise of the worldwide business and innovation community to advance technical solutions in the areas of prevention, treatment, and overdose avoidance and response.

And the final stage is the product phase, enabling winners of the Challenge to further develop their technology for market entry.

To submit your idea to the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge visit www.Opioid TechChallenge.com by December 15th.

