Ohio Hunters Check Nearly 21,000 Wild Turkeys

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Ohio Hunters aren’t walking away empty handed during this spring wild turkey season.

Hunters have checked 20,819 wild turkeys to-date during the combined 2017 spring wild turkey hunting season and statewide youth wild turkey hunting season, April 22-May 1st.

Hunters checked 18,899 birds during the first four weeks of the 2017 season compared to 16,229 checked during the same time frame in 2016.

And hunting continues in the northeast zone, which includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties, through May 28th.

