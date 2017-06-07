Ohio Insurer Pulls-Out of ObamaCare

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Ohio) Around 18 counties are in danger of having no health insurer offering coverage.

Insurer Anthem announced they would be pulling out of the ObamaCare Exchange in 2018, and Ohio Senator Rob Portman explains this brings to light one of the problems with the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s another example of why we’ve got to do something between premiums and deductibles skyrocket because of the ObamaCare Law, and we’ve seen few choices and this is a good example of that and therefore less competition for families for small businesses.’

With Anthem pulling out of the exchange at least 18 counties will be without a single health insurer offering coverage and around 26 counties will only have one insurer available. Reports indicate that about 12,000 families in the state will lose their health care.

Area affected counties include Guernsey and Holmes.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017