Ohio Leaders Encourage Schools to Watch Online Videos

Michaela Madison Reporting.
Ohio’s Attorney General is reminding teachers across the state that educational videos are available to them.
Mike Dewine explained that the videos are a great resource to further a student’s understanding about government. He added that the readymade videos dive into the different branches of government.
Dewine says it is critical that when a student leaves high school they have at least a working knowledge of the local, state and federal government.
For more information, including where to find the videos, go to www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov.
