Ohio Offers Snow Storm Assistance

Michaela Madison Reporting

The state is now offering snow storm recovery assistance.

Robert Denhard with the Ohio Department of Insurance says sometimes the filing process can be confusing and officials are ready to help.

Denhard said there are a few initial steps you should take if you fall victim to snow storm damage.

He said you should contact the authorities and reach out to your insurance agency, just to get the process moving.

The Ohio Department of Insurance is one of the largest consumer protection agencies in the state of Ohio.

For more information visit the Ohio Department of Insurance’s website www.insurance.ohio.gov or call 1-800-686-15226.

