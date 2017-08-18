Ohio to Receive Nearly $20 Million in EpiPen Settlement

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 18th) Ohio – The Ohio Attorney General’s office is announcing a settlement in a case against Mylan Inc., the maker of the EpiPen.

Dan Tierney with the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the settlement resolves allegations that the company knowingly underpaid rebates owed to the Medicaid program for the drugs, EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

“Settlement alleges the company misclassified how EpiPen was listed to Medicaid and therefore received more money than it should. This is basically recovering taxpayer dollars.”

As part of the settlement, Ohio will receive more than $19.6 million in restitution and other recovery.

Over all, as part of the settlement, Mylan will pay $465 million to the United States and area states with states sharing nearly $214 million of the total settlement.

