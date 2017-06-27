Ohio Sees Gas Prices Increase

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Ohio) 10 states saw a decrease in prices at the pump but Ohio had an increase this week.

According to AAA East Central’s gar price report, gasoline inventory declined for the first time in three weeks but despite the need, the average price of gasoline is at an all-time low.

Heading into Independence Day weekend gasoline is down four cents than a year ago.

This week’s average price in Northeast Ohio is $2.13 compared with the average in 2016 at $2.36.

In New Philadelphia, the average price for unleaded gasoline is $2.18.

You can find current gas prices on the AAA mobile app.

