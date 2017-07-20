Ohio Senator Comments on McCain’s Diagnosis

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 20th) Ohio – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio is showing his support for Senator John McCain and his family following a brain tumor diagnosis.

Senator Brown, a Democrat says his peer, Republican Senator John McCain is known for being a voice of reason.

“He’s just such a good man. He’s had challenges in his life that most of us will never, never face including being in solitary confinement as a POW. He’s always the voice of reason.”

The 80-year-old McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most common and most malignant brain tumors.

McCain’s office has noted he is recuperating at his home in Arizona and he “appreciates the outpouring of support he has received.”

He is expected to consult with his medical advisers before determining if and when he’ll return to the Senate.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017