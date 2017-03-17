Ohio Senator Pushes for Regulation Reduction Affecting the Agriculture Industry

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Washington D.C.) Legislative leaders are continuing to push for regulation reform on issues affecting farmers in Ohio and across the nation.

Senator Rob Portman spoke to Ohio Farm Bureau President’s in Washington D.C. this week where he shared the details of the Regulatory Accountability Act, which he is sponsoring.

“One of the objectives this week is to have some of our farmers from Ohio out there talking to other members of Congress about the importance of this legislation to keep the regulations down so that we can create more jobs in agriculture in Ohio.”

Portman says the goal of the act is to continue to eliminate what he calls “bad regulations” put in place over the last year while reducing the number of regulations overall.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017