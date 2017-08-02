Ohio Senator Takes Action Against Human Trafficking

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 2nd) Ohio – A U.S. Senator from Ohio is fighting for justice for victims of Human Trafficking by vowing to hold companies like Backpage accountable.

Senator Rob Portman took to the Senate floor this week where he shared stories of human trafficking victims.

“Imagine, if you will, that your daughter is missing and you do everything that you can do to find her. Finally, you find her picture on the internet and she’s being sold for sex.”

Senator Portman discussed bipartisan legislation he’s introduced in partnership with Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and two dozen colleagues on both sides of the isle.

“Congress has a responsibility to act. We have a responsibility to act because Human Trafficking has now become a national crisis. We’re being told that human trafficking, including sex trafficking, has become a $150 billion a year industry.”

The human trafficking industry, according to Portman, is the second highest grossing industry in the nation, only behind the drug trade.

“And this ruthless, corrupt industry is significantly growing. Why? Because of the internet, because of the digital age. As victims have told me, Rob this has gone from the street corner to the smart phone.”

Introduced on Tuesday, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act would help hold companies like Backpage, that knowingly facilitate online sex trafficking, accountable.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017