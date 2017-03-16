Ohio Water Supplies, Fracking Activity

Mary Alice Reporting:

After lead contamination in Ohio, the importance of having safe drinking water has become a concerning issue.

Great Lakes program coordinator for FracTracker Alliance Ted Auch says due to the growing concerns over containment of hydraulically fractured, a new study assessed the proximity of the infrastructure to public water supplies.

The research found 13 public water systems in a half-mile of Class II waste-disposal wells and 18 within a half-mile of permitted Utica wells. Within one mile, there are dozens of public water systems serving up to 61,000 Ohioans.

An industry study showed Utica Shale oil production jumped almost 500 percent in Ohio since 2013.

