OhioMeansJobs Works to Put Veterans to Work

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Friday, October 20th) A job placement organization is focusing attention on increasing hiring opportunities for veterans.

OhioMeansJobs Stark and Tuscarawas Counties will be offering a series of free job search workshops for veterans on Wednesdays in November, which is “Hire a Vet Month.”

The “Red, Wednesdays and Blue” veteran workshops will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Canton Office, 822 30th Street NW and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the New Philadelphia Office, 1260 Monroe Street.

Officials say workshops will focus on providing additional veteran-specific topics such as converting military resumes to civilian resumes, mock interviewing, job fair boot camp and employer review of veteran resumes.

Any veteran who attends a workshop will also receive a flash drive and be included in a drawing for a $25 gift card.

