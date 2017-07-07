Ollie Henry “Pat” Patterson, III – July 4, 2017

Ollie Henry “Pat” Patterson, III, age 55, of Uhrichsville, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a brief battle with cancer.

A son of Jean Garabrandt Patterson of Uhrichsville and the late Ollie “Sonny” Patterson, II, Ollie was born in Dennison, Ohio on November 25, 1961.

He was a graduate of Lakeland High School and Cadiz Joint Vocational School. He furthered his education at Cuyahoga Community College, where he earned an Associate Degree.

At a young age, Ollie went to work in the oil fields and then joined Ohio Bridge Stripping, Carpenters Local 69. For nearly 20 years, he was employed through Iron Workers Union Local 550 and has worked for Loveless, Inc. out of Canton for the past handful of years.

When not working to provide for his family, Ollie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He was proud to have built and complete his home without hiring any contract help.

In addition to his mother, Ollie will be deeply missed by his wife of 34 years, the former Juanita Scott, whom he married on July 2, 1983; their children, Ollie “Chris” Patterson, IV, Justin (Anna Caldwell) Patterson, Amanda Patterson, and Brandon Patterson; eight grandchildren, Alexia, Elliona, Jaden, Rilyn, Bryante, Thamia, Skylar, and Remy; his sisters, Diane, Lora and Donna; his brother, Alan and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Ollie was preceded in death by a grandson, Kayden.

The family will greet guests on Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 1-4 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia. Reverend Hugh B. Berry will lead a service celebrating Ollie’s life on Monday at 10:30 AM in the funeral home’s chapel. Burial will follow in Gnadenhutten Clay Cemetery.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ollie by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622