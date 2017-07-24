One Arrested in Stabbing Incident

Michaela Madison Reporting
(July 24th) Uhrichsville, Ohio – Few details are known, but one person was reportedly taken into custody after a stabbing incident in Uhrichsville.
According to police logs, Donna Sanders was arrested on Saturday for felonious assault and domestic violence.
Reports explain the arrest was made after officers received a call of a stabbing at a home on 4th Street just after 5:30 p.m
One individual was treated by medics for injuries to his left arm.
The investigation continues.
