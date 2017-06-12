One Charged in Fatal Coshocton Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting
(Coshocton, Ohio) One person is in custody following a fatal crash in Coshocton over the weekend.
According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Richard Kozlowski is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following the accident on County Road 106 on Saturday, just before 6:00 p.m.
Deputies say he lost control, overturning the vehicle and his passenger was ejected.
The passenger, whose name hasn’t been released, was later pronounced dead.
According to reports, Kozlowski’s blood-alcohol level content was over the legal limit.
The investigation continues.
