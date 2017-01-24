One Dies After Car-Buggy Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Holmes County, Ohio) A woman is dead three days after she crashed her car into a horse drawn buggy near Walnut Creek.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Stephanie Norman explained 74-year-old Joyce Morris of Sugarcreek crashed into a buggy January 17th at the intersection of SR 39 and Holmes County Road 114.

Morris died from a severe head injury on January 20th.

Norman said the patrol will work with the prosecutor’s office once a report is finalized, which will include toxicology results.

The buggy driver, 75-year-old Robert Coblentz, was initially cited in the crash, but Norman added additional charges could be filed.

Services for Morris will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Alpine Bible Church in Sugarcreek.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017