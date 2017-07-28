One Injured in Dover Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 28th) Dover, Ohio – One person is recovering after a two-vehicle crash in Dover Thursday night.

Dover Patrolman, Bill Nedrow, confirmed the accident happened around 10:30 Thursday when a vehicle, heading northbound in the 600 block of Monroe Avenue, struck a parked car.

“Brandon M. Garrett. He was cited for failure to control a vehicle and driving under the influence.”

Officer Nedrow noted that the 23-year-old from Dover was found unresponsive after the accident.

“He was transported by Dover Fire to Union Hospital. He was alert when I spoke to him at the hospital.”

