One Injured in Entrapment Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover Township, Ohio) One person is recovering after a single vehicle crash in Dover Township Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Deis Hill Road just after 10:00 a.m. where they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

61-year-old Timothy Leehan of Dover was trapped inside the vehicle and crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue him.

He was taken to OSU Medical Center in Columbus with head trauma.

A cause for the crash remains under investigation, although officials say speed may have been a factor.

(Photo provided by Mike Steele)

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017