One Injured in SR 39 Motorcycle Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 16th) Roswell, Ohio – Med Flight takes one person with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the accident on at 1:24 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash took place along SR 39 near Roswell.

Specific details regarding how the crash happened have not been released, but dispatch confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital.

No further details are known at this time.

(Photo courtesy of Amanda Legget)

