One Injured in Stone Creek Area Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 26th) Stone Creek, Ohio – One injured in single vehicle crash along CR 48.

New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Roy Beach confirmed troopers responded to Boltz Orchard Road just before 3:00 p.m.

“Accident with injury on County Road 48, which is Boltz Orchard Road in Buck Township. The vehicle was northbound on CR 48, lost control and overturned in the roadway.”

The driver was reportedly alone in the vehicle and suffered what are described as “non-incapacitating injuries.” He was taken to Union Hospital for Treatment.

Trooper Beach noted the driver admitted fault in the crash and he received a citation.

The accident did not force a road closure or have a significant impact on traffic flow in the area.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017