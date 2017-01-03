Oren J. Schlabach – December 31, 2016

Oren J. Schlabach 83 of CR 135 Millersburg died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at his residence.

He was born September 1, 1933 in Tuscarawas County to the late Jonas E. and Lydia Ann (Troyer) Schlabach. He had worked at Republic Steel, Baltic Rubber, was a mechanic in the Dover and Berlin area, and retired from the former Owens-Illinois Company in Berlin.

He did stock car racing and sold at area Flea Markets. In later years he drove for the Amish Community.

He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Ann Emma Schnitzer; their children Shelley (Mariano) Torres of Florida, Darlene (Ura) Miller of Millersburg and Marlene Sundheimer of Berlin; grandchildren Lynette (Tim) Boulris, Vanessa Torres, Mikayla Torres, Keisha Miller, and Nicholas Sundheimer; great grandchildren Nevaeh Boulris and Joelsyn Boulris; his sisters Ada (Mel) Raber of Walnut Creek, Esther (Abe) Troyer Sugarcreek and Freda Schlabach of New Philadelphia and sister-in-law Betty Schlabach of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 infant sons Steven Jay and Orlan Ray, an infant granddaughter Julia Torres, an infant great grandson Angel Christian Boulris, his brother Andrew L. Schlabach, and infant sister and an infant brother.

Private Services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. Burial will be in Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.



