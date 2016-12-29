OSHA Fines Lauren Manufacturing

Michaela Madison Reporting

A local company is facing more than $270,000 in fines issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

This comes after two employees were severely injured at Lauren Manufacturing in the last 18 months.

OSHA announced the fines against the New Philadelphia businesses in a press release.

Back in June a piece of machinery cut off a 27 year old employee’s finger.

In January 2015, the company was cited for a lack of machine safety procedures after an employee’s hand was crushed by another piece of machinery.

OSHA officials say a recent investigation found four repeated, six serious and three other-than-serious safety violations of machine safety procedures.

Chuck Laney, VP of safety and continuous improvement at Lauren Manufacturing says the company takes the situation very seriously, adding “any instance of employee injury is deeply personal for each member of our organization.

The WTUZ newsroom has also reached out to OSHA for comment.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016