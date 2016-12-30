OSHA Lists Company as ‘Severe Violator’

Michaela Madison Reporting:

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is keeping a close eye on a local company following repeat violations.

Scott Allen with OSHA says Lauren Manufacturing in New Philadelphia is being placed in the Severe Violator Program.

“Primarily because they are repeat issues. I mean this company has been told about these issues and they now are receiving citations for them again, for the exact same types. That is just absolutely unacceptable.”

Allen says the company has seen two severe employee injuries in the past 18 months.

In January, 2015 an employee’s hand was crushed by a piece of machinery and just recently in June, another employee’s finger was severed.

Lauren Manufacturing is facing more than $270,000 in fines stemming from the latest workplace injury.

Lauren officials released this statement: “Employee safety is our highest obligation and a core vale for our company.”

