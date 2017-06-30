OSP Intensifies Patrol Over July 4th Weekend

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Tuscarawas County, Ohio) State Highway Patrol Troopers will be out in full force over the Independence Holiday weekend.

New Philadelphia Post Commander Lt. Mark Glennon says it’s important that when traveling somewhere to celebrate, motorists make plans ahead of time.

“Make sure that you have plenty of time to get where you’re going. Slow down, wear your seatbelt, and do not consume alcohol while you’re driving or after you’ve consumed too much alcohol, do not get behind the wheel.”

AAA is expecting that around 1.9 million Ohioans will be traveling this weekend beginning Friday through Tuesday, July 4th. During last year’s reporting period, Ohio had 12 fatal crashes which included seven OVI related accidents that killed eight people.

If you see an impaired driver or drug activity, report it by calling #677.

