OSP Investigates Fatal Accident

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Sandy Township, Ohio) The State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash.

New Philadelphia Post Lt. Mark Glennon reports the accidents happened Wednesday afternoon around 12:30pm.

30-year-old Cole Hurst, of New Philadelphia, was traveling on a motor scooter north on State Route 800 when a car on Dover Zoar Road failed to yield to Hurst when trying to cross SR 800.

The 16-year-old male driver was unable to stop and struck the scooter.

Hurst was transported to Aultman Hospital and was pronounced deceased. Glennon notes that he was not wearing a helmet.

He adds the other driver was not injured in the on-going investigation.

